Delta Airlines flight returns to JFK Airport after reported bird strike

A Delta Airlines flight has safely returned to John F. Kennedy International Airport after reportedly striking a bird en route to the Bahamas.

The incident was first confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration, which said they will investigate. The Delta flight left the airport at around 9 a.m., but returned to the airport around 9:45 a.m. after the reported bird strike.

Delta said in a statement that the Boeing 737 "encountered birds following departure" to Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau.

It's not clear how many birds were involved in the incident or what kind of birds they were.

There were 165 passengers aboard, plus two pilots and four flight attendants, Delta said.

"We apologize to our customers for the resulting delay in their travel plans," Delta said in a statement.