Indiana police say investigation of girls' 2017 murders takes "new direction"

Delphi, Ind. -- Indiana State Police are to make an announcement about the investigation into the 2017 killings of two teenage girls found dead on a hiking trail. State police say Superintendent Doug Carter will discuss how the investigation has gone in a "new direction" during a midday Monday news conference in Delphi.

The bodies of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams were found in February 2017 on a hiking trail near Delphi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northwest of Indianapolis. The slayings remain unsolved.

Investigators on a multi-agency task force have gone through thousands of leads looking for a man who forced the teens off the trail, ordering them to go "down the hill." Police also have released a composite sketch from eyewitnesses who believe they saw the man in Delphi.

A composite sketch released July 17, 2017, and surveillance photo taken Feb. 13, 2017, show a suspect in the killings of Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi, Ind. Indiana State Police

The sketch is "an artist's composite of the information" collected by all the agencies involved in the double-murder investigation, including the FBI.

Investigators also released two grainy images in February 2017 of a man they consider the main suspect in the killings. They also released audio in which a male voice can be heard saying "down the hill."

That evidence came from German's cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 844-459-5786. Callers can remain anonymous.