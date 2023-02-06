Watch CBS News
Dell joins parade of tech giants slashing their workforces

By Alain Sherter

How interest rates affect the tech industry
How interest rate hikes have contributed to the tech industry's financial woes 01:55

Dell Technologies is the most recent large high-tech company to announce a major layoff, with the hardware maker saying Monday it is slashing 5% of its workforce.

In a regulatory filing, Dell attributed the job cuts to a "challenging global economic environment." Dell Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clark told employees in a letter that the company's previous moves to reduce its costs "are no longer enough. We now have to make additional decisions to prepare for the road ahead."

A number of large tech players, including Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon, IBM, Meta, Microsoft and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in recent months. 

This is a developing story.

