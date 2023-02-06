Dell joins parade of tech giants slashing their workforces

How interest rate hikes have contributed to the tech industry's financial woes

Dell Technologies is the most recent large high-tech company to announce a major layoff, with the hardware maker saying Monday it is slashing 5% of its workforce.

In a regulatory filing, Dell attributed the job cuts to a "challenging global economic environment." Dell Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clark told employees in a letter that the company's previous moves to reduce its costs "are no longer enough. We now have to make additional decisions to prepare for the road ahead."

A number of large tech players, including Google-parent Alphabet, Amazon, IBM, Meta, Microsoft and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in recent months.

This is a developing story.