Defiant Roy Moore says "it is not over"

Alabama Republican Roy Moore refused to concede the Senate race late Tuesday. "When the vote is this close, it is not over," Moore said.

With all counties reporting, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill reported Democrat Doug Jones with 49.92 percent of the vote, and Moore with 48.38 percent of the vote.

"We've still got to go by the rules about this recount provisions ... We also know that God is always in control," Moore said.

Moore gave his two-minute speech after 11:30 p.m., noting that not all the votes were counted.

Moore said the campaign had been painted in an "unfavorable and unfaithful light." Saying the campaign had been "put in a hole," he quoted a Bible passage and said "we have to wait on God."

There is an automatic recount provision in Alabama if the race is within one-half of 1 percent but CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris said it appeared it will not be that close. Merrill told CNN it's "highly unlikely" the end result will be anything other than a Jones win. Merrill said any candidate can request a recount, if he will have to pay for it.

President Trump tweeted congratulations to Jones, but Mr. Trump noted that "Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time."

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

Exit polling showed that Moore and Jones both managed to keep strong support from their parties, with 98 percent of Democrats going for Jones and 91 percent of Republicans going for Moore. The state's young voters went for Jones 60 percent to 38 percent.