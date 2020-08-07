NFL player DeAndre Baker charged with armed robbery; Quinton Dunbar won't be prosecuted

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident in Miramar, Florida, officials announced on Friday. Baker, 22, is accused of stealing cash and watches from four men at a house party.

Initially, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar was also accused of being involved in the robbery and pulling a gun, but prosecutors declined to file criminal charges against the 28-year-old, citing insufficient evidence, Broward State Attorney Mike Satz said.

According to CBS Miami, one of the witnesses told police that "attendees were playing cards, video games and gambling" when an argument broke out involving Baker. The witness said Baker flipped the card game table and pulled out a gun.

Deandre Baker of the New York Giants on December 9, 2019, in Philadelphia. Brett Carlsen / Getty

Baker surrendered to jail on May 16 and was released on bond. If convicted, Baker could face a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Both Baker and Dunbar are currently on the commissioner's exempt list, but Dunbar could potentially be removed soon and in time to report to Seahawks training camp, pending the conclusion of the league's probe into the matter, CBS Sports reported.