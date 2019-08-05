Witness describes Dayton rampage: "All I can hear is the screams"

Hundreds of people attended a vigil in Dayton, Ohio Sunday night in honor of the nine people killed and 27 hurt in a shooting there earlier in the day, about 13 hours after the El Paso attack. During the vigil, the crowd interrupted remarks by Governor Mike DeWine by chanting "do something!"

The shooting happened in the popular Oregon District, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, where streets and bars were crowded with people. Among them was Gavin Ivey, who recently turned 21. He told CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi this was his first time at a bar, and he barely escaped with his life.

"All I can hear is the screams of those people," Ivey said. "And I'll never forget that."

Ivey was listening to music with friends when the rapid gunfire began.



"There was a shot that went about three feet to the left of my head," Ivey said. "I mean, like, my heart sank. I thought I was going to die."

Ivey said he saw people falling around him. Surveillance video shows the moment people near the shooter ducked for cover or ran.

Police say the gunman, Connor Betts, arrived in the Oregon District with his sister and a friend. Just after 1 a.m., he killed his first victim in an alleyway. He then entered East Fifth Street and killed eight other victims, including his sister. Within approximately 30 seconds, six officers took him down in front of the bar Ned Pepper's.



"If police had not stopped him and he made it into that establishment where hundreds of people were dancing... we would have had hundreds of people die," Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said.



Whaley said the area normally has a large police presence and is very safe. Her take away was if it can happen there, it can happen anywhere.

"We have to ask why," Whaley said. "When is enough, enough?"



Police say the gunman was wearing a mask, a bulletproof vest, hearing protection and was armed with a legally obtained "AR-15 like" rifle he ordered online in Texas and picked up at a local firearms dealer. He also had a 100-round drum magazine.



The victims range in age from 22 to 57. The youngest was the shooter's sister, Megan Betts. The other victims include Lois Oglesby, a mother of two girls, one born just a few weeks ago.

Ivey says he feels extremely lucky that he and his friends are alive.



"I still don't get it," Ivey said. "And bad things don't really happen in Dayton, Ohio. You see things on the news, but when something happens in your hometown, it hits hard."

Six of the nine people who were killed were black, but police have not disclosed a possible motive. Police say the shooter had only minor run-ins with the law prior to this, but sources told CBS News that in high school he created a hit list, which included women who rejected him.