Shooter in Dayton, Ohio kills 9 and leaves 16 wounded
A shooting in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning left 9 dead and at least 16 wounded, local police confirmed. The shooter was also killed, police said.
The incident occurred outside, just after 1 a.m., in the city's Oregon district, known for an active bar scene. The shooter has not been identified, and a motive was not immediately clear.
The incident was resolved quickly, police said, and the FBI is providing assistance.
The shooting in Dayton comes less than one day after 20 were killed in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.