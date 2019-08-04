Shooter in Dayton, Ohio kills 9 and leaves 16 wounded

A shooting in Dayton, Ohio early Sunday morning left 9 dead and at least 16 wounded, local police confirmed. The shooter was also killed, police said.

The incident occurred outside, just after 1 a.m., in the city's Oregon district, known for an active bar scene. The shooter has not been identified, and a motive was not immediately clear.

The incident was resolved quickly, police said, and the FBI is providing assistance.

#OregonDistrict #update We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

The shooting in Dayton comes less than one day after 20 were killed in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.