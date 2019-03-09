Some states making moves to opt out of daylight saving time

The country springs into daylight saving time early Sunday morning, when most Americans will move their clocks forward by one hour. But some states are moving to join Hawaii and most of Arizona to opt out of a system that was established more than 100 years ago.

California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin are among the states talking about staying on standard time permanently.

Daylight saving time was created during World War I to decrease energy used for lights and help conserve energy supplies to help the war effort. But the actual impact on overall energy use is heavily disputed.

In November, California voters passed Proposition 7 by a 60-40 percent margin, paving the way for year-round daylight saving time in the nation's most populated state.

The proposition still needs a change in federal law and a two-thirds vote from the state legislature to go into effect, CBS Sacramento reports. Assembly Bill 7, proposed in December, has not yet been voted on by lawmakers, it has been referred to a committee.

Supporters pointed to a study showing an increased risk of car accidents and heart attacks following the spring change, due to the loss of an hour's sleep.

Opponents of the proposition argued that even if California voters and the legislature approve of year-round daylight saving, the hurdle of getting the federal government to approve is too high, considering the state's tense relationship with Washington.

They also say the switch will cause its own headaches. If California goes to year-round daylight saving, the sun wouldn't rise until 8 a.m. during some winter months, forcing children to walk to school or buses in darkness and likely leading to an increase in car and pedestrian accidents.

Other states like New Mexico, Maine, Massachusetts and Florida, are considering proposals to stay on daylight saving time permanently. But while states can choose to exempt themselves from daylight saving time, nothing in federal law allows them to exempt themselves from standard time.

In the meantime, this year's shift from standard to daylight saving time officially begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 10 across most of the U.S.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 3.