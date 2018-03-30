David Hogg rejects Fox News host Laura Ingraham's apology

David Hogg, a survivor of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida, has rejected an apology from Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who mocked him on Twitter. Speaking on CNN Friday, he said he doesn't accept her apology.

His rejection came as eleven companies withdrew their ads from Ingraham's Fox News show after she said in a tweet Wednesday that Hogg had whined about university rejections. Hours later, Hogg had called for an advertising boycott.

Ingraham apologized to Hogg on Thursday on Twitter, and said any high school student should be proud to earn a 4.2 GPA.

"On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland," she tweeted, adding that she believes her show was one of the first to feature him after last month's shooting.

The Atlantis, Paradise Island resort; Office Depot, Jenny Craig, Hulu, Nutrish, TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wayfair, StitchFix, Nestlé and Johnson & Johnson have said they would pull ads from her program.

"I think it's great that corporate America is standing with me and the rest of my friends," Hogg said on CNN. "When you come against any one of us -- whether it be me or anybody else -- you're coming against all of us."

"I think it's important that we stand together as both corporate and civic America to take action against these people and show them that they cannot push us around, especially when all we're trying to do here is save lives," Hogg said. "I think it's really disgusting, the fact that she basically tried promoting her show after apologizing to me."

What did Laura Ingraham say about David Hogg?

Ingraham, citing a story published in the Daily Wire, tweeted Wednesday that Hogg whined about college rejections -- prompting backlash from Hogg and his sister, Lauren Hogg, who also survived the Parkland shooting.

Hogg, who has been one of the most prominent voices in a student-led campaign against gun violence that emerged in the wake of the shooting, then went after her advertisers.

"Soooo @IngrahamAngle what are your biggest advertisers ... Asking for a friend. #BoycottIngramAdverts," he tweeted.