Da'vian Kimbrough, 13, becomes youngest pro soccer player in U.S. after signing with the Sacramento Republic

Da'vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports.

Kimbrough, who joined the team's youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday.

After playing for North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Republic's under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11. The team ended the season with 30 wins and just one loss in league play, including 27 consecutive victories to open the season.

He played for the under-14 team last year, also joining the under-15 team for some matches. Kimbrough scored six goals this year as the New York Red Bulls Academy team won the Bassevelde Cup for under-13 teams in Belgium.

Kimbrough, born Feb. 18, 2010, is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion.

The team said Kimbrough will continue his studies and will be able to join Republic FC's education partner – Elk Grove Charter School – in the future.

"Da'vian's journey with Republic FC is just beginning. He is a remarkable talent who has committed to his dream of becoming an elite player, from competing with players in older age groups and thriving at top competitions, to stepping on to the first team training grounds," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We are honored that the Kimbrough family and Da'vian have chosen Republic FC to support his professional pathway, and we look forward to taking the next steps together."

Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer's New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.