Suspect in Dave Chappelle attack facing several misdemeanor charges, attorney says

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle onstage at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl arena is facing several misdemeanor charges, city attorney Mike Feuer said Thursday. The announcement comes hours after officials said the 23-year-old suspect, identified as Isaiah Lee, would not face felony charges.

Lee is charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance, and committing an act that delays an event or interferes with the performer, according to Feuer.

During Chappelle's Tuesday night show, Lee tackled the comedian and pointed a weapon, later determined to be a replica handgun containing a knife blade, at him. Lee was arrested Tuesday night after being treated for his injuries at a nearby hospital and held on a $30,000 bail.

The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office got the case on Thursday after the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reviewed the evidence and declined to charge Lee with federal crimes.

Chappelle was not injured in the attack. A representative for the entertainer said "Chappelle is fully cooperating with the active police investigation into this incident."

"The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," Sims said.

Tucker Reals and Zoe Christen Jones contributed reporting.