Watch Live: Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright's 2-year-old son, speaks at press conference

Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright's 2-year-old son, is speaking at a press conference Friday. Wright was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis on Sunday.

On Thursday, the former police officer charged in Wright's fatal shooting made her first court appearance. Kim Potter, 48, is charged with second-degree manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

How to watch Chyna Whitaker speak today

What: Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Daunte Wright's 2-year-old son, speaks at a press conference

Date: Friday, April 16, 2021

Friday, April 16, 2021 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Police pulled over Wright for driving with expired tags where they discovered that he also had an outstanding warrant. While police attempted to handcuff Wright, he allegedly jumped into his car. Potter thought she had grabbed her Taser, but instead pulled her pistol which she used to fatally shoot Wright, officials said.

