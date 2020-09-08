Rochester police chief resigns after Daniel Prude's death sparks days of protests

The police chief in Rochester, New York, announced his retirement Tuesday as his department faces scrutiny over the March death of Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man who died in police custody, Mayor Lovely Warren said in a city council meeting. Warren said the department's entire command staff also announced their retirement.

Prude died on March 30, a week after police put a spit hood over his head and shoved his face into the ground for more than three minutes. His death was largely unknown until his family released body camera footage and police documents last week, sparking days of protests in the city.

Chief La'Ron Singletary, who worked at the department for 20 years, issued a statement about his retirement. "For the past two decades, I have served this community with honor, pride, and the highest integrity," the statement said, according to CBS affiliate WROC. "As a man of integrity, I will not sit idly by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character."

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.