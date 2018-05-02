Person of interest in killing of Pennsylvania couple found dead, authorities say

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Daniel Mooney, the person of interest named in the double murder of a married couple in Pennsylvania, was found dead Wednesday, CBS Philadelphia reports. Officials say Mooney had lived directly across from the crime scene. The victims were identified earlier Wednesday as 28-year-old Tyler Roy and 27-year-old Christina Roy.

"Daniel Mooney was pronounced dead this morning… [he died] as a result of a drug overdose," said Greg Shore with the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Shore says Mooney gain entry through an unlocked door of a home in Churchville and killed the young couple.

"Our team is unequivocally convinced that he killed the victims and he acted alone. Both victims have been stabbed multiple times and both victims were shot. It's clear there was a struggle in the upstairs of the home," Shore said.

The couple's bodies were discovered by a painter Tuesday morning inside their home. There were no signs of forced entry.

Wednesday morning, the Roys' SUV was found in northeast Philadelphia, along with Mooney's cellphone.

Shore says they don't believe there was any prior relationship between Mooney and the victims, but they did live in the same neighborhood.

"The only relationship we are aware of is that they live in the same neighborhood," said Shore.

Bucks County District Attorney

Northampton Township Police Chief Michael Clark said the Roys bought their home in 2016.

"They seemed to be a nice young couple that just happened to be unfortunate victims in this case," said Clark.

Neighbor Eileen Bily says the couple kept to themselves.

"They worked so we didn't see much of them during the day," said Bily.

Shore says Tyler was a construction estimator and Christina worked as a photographer.

"Clearly vibrant lives have been lost as a result of this tragedy. This tragedy is unfathomable to all of us and we pray for the victims and pray with the victims' families," Shore said.

CBS Philadelphia confirms Philadelphia police officers were actively involved in the search for Mooney as they combed C Street and Indiana Avenue in the Kensington section of the city. Police have been searching well-known drug spots in the city.

"He struggled growing up. He had some mental health issues," said Tom Walsh, who grew up with Mooney.

Police believe that the murders happened sometime in the overnight hours on Tuesday. A rifle and casings were found in the home.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the couples' exact cause of death.