Couple slain in Pa. home ID'd; search on for person of interest with "pronounced limp"

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. -- A prosecutor has identified a young Pennsylvania couple found murdered in their Bucks County home Tuesday morning and the man wanted for questioning in their deaths.

Bucks County DA

Tyler Roy, 28, and Christina Roy, 27, were found dead on the upper level of their split-level home in Churchville. Bucks County first assistant district attorney Gregg Shore wouldn't say how the married couple died, but he said police are searching for 26-year-old Daniel Kenneth Mooney, who is a person of interest.

Mooney, who at one point lived in the same neighborhood as the victims, is also wanted for questioning in the theft of the Roys' car. Shore said Mooney may be walking with a "pronounced limp."

The Ford Edge SUV and Mooney's cell phone were recovered overnight in northeast Philadelphia, according to a statement on the district attorney's website. There is an active arrest warrant for Mooney in an unrelated car theft in Northampton Township April 30, Shore said. That car was recovered damaged.

A painter working on the outside of the home Tuesday morning discovered one of the bodies when he came inside around 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the statement. He called 911, and responding officers found the second body.

It's not believed Mooney had any prior relationship with the victims, Shore said.

Northampton police chief Michael Clark told reporters Tuesday there was no sign of forced entry into the home. The couple purchased the home in 2016, the year they were married, he said.

"They seemed to be a nice couple that happened to be unfortunate victims in this case," Clark said.

Shore said Mooney may be armed and is considered dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 215-322-6114.