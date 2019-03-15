Fans outraged after Danai Gurira not named on top of new "Avengers: Endgame" poster

Marvel released a new poster for its highly anticipated film, "Avengers: Endgame" on Thursday morning, but it didn't garner the overwhelmingly positive response the company would have liked. Fans of Danai Gurira took to social media to express their outrage after the actress was the only star of the film pictured on the poster -- and not billed on the top.

The poster features all 13 characters, including Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man. The heroes of the film are standing together, edited to appear as varying sizes, and look ready for battle, as the film's villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, is superimposed on the purple background.

All of the actors pictured are billed on the top of the poster, except for "Black Panther" star Danai Gurira, who plays Okoye in the film. She is one of the four female characters featured on the image and one of the two African American characters. Fans of the actress quickly took to Twitter to express their frustration that Gurira's name was not included on the graphic.

Twitter user @VonKnight called out Marvel's "photoshop team."

You got to have a meeting with your photoshop team. Danai Gurira isn't credited on top lol https://t.co/UbFU3pJQGc — Von Don (@VonKnight) March 14, 2019

While, user @astarwarstori pointed out that Bradley Cooper, who voices Rocket the raccoon, was named, but not Gurira, who actually appears in the film.

leaving out danai gurira's name on the poster while bradley cooper's name is there i- https://t.co/KefStY3AoQ — 𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙞 𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙖 (@astarwarstori) March 14, 2019

One Twitter user took the fix into his own hands, writing in Gurira's name on the poster.

It appeared Marvel received the fans' messages. On Thursday afternoon, the company tweeted a new poster, with Gurira's name added to the top."She should have been up there all this time," wrote Marvel Studios on Twitter. "Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever."

She should have been up there all this time. Check out the official Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame poster. @DanaiGurira #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/5V1veWMxlz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 14, 2019

"Avengers: Endgame" is set to release on April 26 and is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It is a sequel to "Avengers: Infinity War."