Tyler Seguin joins Luka Doncic on list of high-profile home burglaries in Dallas

DALLAS — The home of Tyler Seguin, a longtime Dallas Stars leader and seven-time NHL All-Star, was burglarized last month. This is the second burglary of a high-profile athlete in North Texas and the latest in a string of break-ins affecting top-notch professional players.

The FBI believes organized crime is targeting the athletes. Their primary focus is on cash and items that can be resold on the black market, such as jewelry, watches and luxury bags, authorities said.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's home on Guernsey Lane, situated within the affluent Preston Hollow neighborhood, was targeted at about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.

On Monday, the Dallas Stars acknowledged the burglary of Seguin's home in late November.

"I can confirm that it did happen," a team official said, referring to the Seguin burglary.

Seguin's home burglary

According to Dallas police, officers responded to reports of a burglary on Yolanda Lane at about 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. The police report said unknown suspects entered the victim's home and took property.

The break-in occurred while Seguin was participating in a Stars home game. To make things worse, Seguin suffered injury that officials said could sideline him for six months after having to get surgery to repair a femoral acetabular impingement on his hip.

Seguin made NHL All-Star appearances in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. He was drafted second overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. He won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins during his rookie season in 2011. He was traded to the Dallas Stars in 2013.

Seguin and Doncic have not publicly commented on their respective burglaries.

Other recent home burglaries of NFL and NBA players

In addition to Seguin and Doncic, NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow and NBA players Jaylen Brown, Mike Conley Jr. and Bobby Portis have had their homes targeted as part of the larger trend involving organized crime groups targeting high-profile athletes' homes.

"Easy money, it's an easy win. You know they're not gonna be there; there's not gonna be anyone home," said William Cutrer, owner of Onyx Solutions Group LLC, a Texas-based bodyguard and security company.

"We do anywhere from politicians, football players, sports players," Cutrer told CBS News Texas last week.

Cutrer said crimes like the one on Doncic's home have been common in Europe, but he's seeing it more often in the U.S.

"We've been seeing a lot more crimes of opportunity arise. However, sports players getting targeted is only new in America. It's been happening in London, England," Cutrer said. "They know when the games are being played, and the players' houses get hit quite often."

"There's one way to prepare: it's to have us out there all day and night and make sure nothing happens, kind of like a low-profile presence," he added.

The break-in at Doncic's home happened the same day an Associated Press source confirmed that the guard would be sidelined for about a month before being re-evaluated for a calf injury sustained in a Christmas Day loss to the Timberwolves.