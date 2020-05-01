Dallas salon owner who ripped up cease-and-desist letter says she'll stay open despite risk of arrest

A Dallas salon owner is refusing to close her shop despite stay-at-home rules and multiple court orders served to her. Shelley Luther, who owns Salon À la Mode, is being sued by Dallas city officials, who have filed a restraining order against her for violating the coronavirus-related shutdown orders, CBS DFW reports. Last week, Luther received a cease-and-desist letter from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins ordering her to close the salon — and she publicly ripped it up.

Luther gained national attention last week after she opened her salon for two days in a row, in violation of city and county orders to close non-essential businesses. She was served with a court order and a $1,000 ticket last Friday. The following day, she stood outside Frisco City Hall with a group of more than 100 like-minded protesters and ripped up the court order.

Less than 24 hours after receiving a court order to close her shop, Luther ripped it up in front of a group of more than 100 protesters who oppose stay-at-home orders. KTVT

Luther said she's opposed to the "safer at home" order, which is meant to slow the spread of coronavirus, for financial reasons. "Our salon and other small businesses were closed down on March 22, and we have not had any income since," she told CBS DFW.

This week, Luther was served another court order for refusing to close her salon.

"Apparently there's a very good chance that I'm getting arrested today and I will do everything I can to keep the shop open because I'm not closing the store," she said Wednesday. "If they arrest me I have someone that will keep the store open because it's our right to keep the store open. It's our right for those women to earn income for their families."

The salon confirmed to CBS News on Friday that they're still open for business

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' order closing what are deemed non-essential businesses, like salons, is similar to measures implemented in many U.S. cities and states. But Luther and other members of the "Open Texas" protest movement believe he is overstepping his bounds.

"All I know is he's abusing his power… he's got to be stopped somehow," Luther said, according to CBS DFW. She insists her employees are entitled to earn money for their families and that the clients coming in are entering a safe, clean environment.

Judge Jenkins' order for Dallas County is scheduled to remain in effect through May 15, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott has begun easing statewide restrictions that shuttered non-essential businesses until April 30.

A new executive order from the governor went into effect May 1 allowing retail stores, restaurants, malls and theaters to reopen, but at 25% capacity, CBS DFW reports. Salons, however, are among the businesses that should still be avoided, the governor's order says.

Groups of demonstrators have gathered in several U.S. cities to protest protective measures. On Thursday, hundreds of protesters — including some carrying firearms — gathered at the Michigan Capitol building in Lansing to voice frustrations about the state's stay-at-home order.

In North Carolina last week, people gathered at the state Capitol in Raleigh to protest Governor Roy Cooper's stay-at-home order. And on Sunday, several hundred people in San Diego County gathered to rally against stay-at-home orders, CBS affiliate KFMB reported.