How to watch D-Day 75th anniversary events on CBS News and CBSN

Some historians consider it the single most important day in the 20th century: D-Day. On June 6, 1944, 150,000 Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France, and began to turn the tide in World War II, leading to the eventual defeat of Nazi Germany.

President Trump is in Europe to take part in commemorations of the 75th anniversary of D-Day. On Thursday, Anthony Mason will lead CBS News' live coverage of events marking that historic day. Here are details on how to watch highlights over the next two days.

How to watch D-Day anniversary coverage

Wednesday, June 5

A remembrance ceremony at the WW II Memorial in Washington, D.C., will feature the reading of the nearly 9,000 names of U.S. troops who died during the operation and are buried at the Normandy American Cemetery in France.

Time: 4 p.m. ET until 12 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Location: The World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Live stream: On CBSN in the video player at the top of this page

Schedule of events:

4 p.m. ET - reading of names begins

5 p.m. ET - ceremony

5:30 p.m. - 12 a.m. ET - reading of names continues

Thursday, June 6

CBS News will broadcast a Special Report of the D-Day anniversary ceremony from Normandy Beach in France on Thursday morning.

Time: 4:50 a.m. (expected to last 60-90 minutes)

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2019

Location: Normandy, France

On TV: Your local CBS station

Live stream: On CBSN in the video player at the top of this page or on CBS All Access

Watch additional coverage Thursday on "CBS This Morning" and "CBS Evening News." Our streaming channel, CBSN, will feature more throughout the day.

Watch a special airing of "CBS Reports (1964): D-Day Plus 20 Years - Eisenhower Returns to Normandy" on CBSN at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Two decades after D-Day, former Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was Supreme Commander in charge of the operation, returned to Normandy with CBS News. Eisenhower talked with CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite about his experiences in June 1944, the tactical decisions behind Operation Overlord, and how British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was talked out of joining the invading forces. Eisenhower and Cronkite visited the Allies' war room on England's southern coast; the coast of France, including Pointe du Hoc and Omaha Beach; and the American military cemetery at St. Laurent-on-the-Sea.

This special broadcast of "CBS Reports," featuring newsreel footage of the invasion, originally aired in 19 countries around the world on June 5, 1964.