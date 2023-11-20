Three people dead, one severely injured, in Custer County shooting over property lines

Three people are dead and another has been critically injured after a shooting Monday afternoon in Custer County over a property dispute.

Around 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, Custer County law enforcement issued a shelter-in-place order for the Rocky Ridge Road area in the northern part of Custer County, northeast of Westcliffe.

Several agencies, including the Custer, Pueblo, and Fremont County Sheriff Offices and Colorado State Patrol responded to the scene for what law enforcement described as a "high-risk" situation.

Several hours later, authorities confirmed that a suspect had escaped the area, and that two men and a woman were found dead. Another person, a woman, was airlifted to Colorado Springs and then subsequently to Denver with "multiple" gunshot wounds to the chest.

As of Monday night, the suspect had still not been found but authorities were confident they knew where the man was and were working to take him into custody.

That suspect's name is 45-year-old Hanme Clark. He's believed to be driving a white Dodge truck, license plate BHLK27. The suspect and at least one of the victims were known to be in previous civil disputes over property lines and easements.