Watch Live: New York Governor Cuomo gives COVID-19 update before Thanksgiving

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving a COVID-19 update on Wednesday as New Yorkers prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving. He said Tuesday that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are up 128% in three weeks and urged "serious caution" during the holiday.

"By the current rate of increase in COVID, we're gonna see a major spike," Cuomo said Tuesday at a press conference.

If the upcoming holiday season, spanning from Thanksgiving through the new year, increases the current case rate by only 20%, the state will see a 12% positivity rate by early January. "Today we have 2.9% positivity — we go to 12% positivity. That's a problem," he said.

He noted that the state allows for celebrations with no more than 10 people, and urged people to wear masks.

"This is not a normal Thanksgiving," Cuomo said. "It was not a normal summer. It was not a normal Labor Day. It was not a normal Memorial Day. It was not a normal school year. Nothing is normal, because it's not normal."

