Cuban immigrant dies in ICE custody in Louisiana

Washington — A 43-year-old Cuban man detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) died inside a private detention facility in Louisiana on Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told CBS News.

The man, Roylan Hernández Diáz, died at the Richwood Correctional Center, located in the outskirts of Monroe, a city in northern Louisiana. ICE started to use the prison, operated by the private group LaSalle Corrections, to detain immigrants in custody this year. A spokesperson for LaSalle could not immediately be reached for comment.

The local coroner's office confirmed to CBS News that there was a death at the Richwood Correctional Facility on Tuesday. The death remains under investigation, the office said.

The death is the second one in ICE custody this month. Two weeks ago, BuzzFeed News reported a 37-year-old man from Cameroon held at a facility in San Diego died of a brain hemorrhage. In fiscal year 2019, which ended September 30, eight detained immigrants died in the agency's custody.

An ICE spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Under internal policy and appropriations law, ICE is required to notify next of kin, consular offices, local stakeholders and Congress when there is a death in custody.

The man family's has been notified.