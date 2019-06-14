Surveillance video at heart of Cuba Gooding Jr. groping allegations

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s attorney says new surveillance video will exonerate the Hollywood star of a groping accusation. The Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of forcible touching and sex abuse in the third degree, stemming from a visit to a New York bar last weekend.

Gooding was in police custody for about six hours yesterday before he was arraigned in court. His attorney, Mark Heller, says surveillance footage from the bar shows Gooding did nothing illegal.

As he walked free without bail from Manhattan criminal court Thursday evening, Gooding didn't say much. When asked about the video, he responded,"Watch it."

Heller says the security footage, posted by TMZ, shows the moment in question at a New York City bar Sunday night. Gooding appears to be sitting next to two women, and reaching over to touch one of them. CBS News has not been able to independently verify the video.



"Mr. Gooding has not acted inappropriately in any shape or form," Heller said. "Nothing in the video could even be considered ambiguous, and I, frankly, am shocked and horrified that this case is being prosecuted."

The 29-year-old accuser claims Gooding was intoxicated and squeezed her breast without her consent. Despite the allegation, legal analyst Paul Batista doubts the case will go to trial and says he believes it's being treated differently due to the actor's fame.

There's been no comment on the case from the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Praised for his roles in "Jerry Maguire" and "Boyz n the Hood," the actor faced a second groping allegation Thursday, dating back to 2008. Heller denied that allegation, too. "Somebody sort of came out of the woodwork and alleged that there was a touching," he said, adding "I spoke to Cubey – he has no knowledge of it."

No charges have been filed against Gooding in the 2008 case. The charges filed against him on Thursday carry a maximum penalty of 15 months behind bars. He's due back in court on June 26.

