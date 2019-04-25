Nipsey Hussle fans, including LeBron James, want Crayola to rename crayon after late rapper

Fans of Nipsey Hussle have found a new way to honor him — with a Crayola crayon. Twitter users are calling on the company to rename a blue crayon in honor of the late rapper.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot and killed outside his Los Angeles clothing store earlier this month. He had planned to meet with Los Angeles Police Department officials the following day to discuss ways to fight gang violence in the city.

Crayola asked its social media followers for help naming a new blue crayon back in 2017, but now, Nipsey Hussle's friends and fans, including Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James, are advocating for the name "Nipsey Blue."

Nipsey Blue 💙 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 25, 2019

James reacted to the news of Nipsey Hussle's death in an interview with CBS Los Angeles.

"It's another tragedy in the inner city, urban community, and it's just unfortunate," James said. "It's so unfortunate when you look at a guy who believed in what he believed in, talked about how he wanted to give back to his own community, actually gave back to his community, and actually stayed in his community."

Some other suggestions include "Marathon Blue," "Blue Laces" and "Crenshaw Blue." Some fans have also suggested the company should donate a portion of the proceeds to STEM programs for inner-city children, a cause close to the late rapper's heart.

Nipsey Blue 🏁 .. with portions of the proceeds going to inner city stem programs for kids https://t.co/awSrSPhRGq — Chris Cap (@ChrisCapLive) April 25, 2019

In 2017, the crayon was ultimately called "Bluetiful," beating out "Dreams Come Blue," "But Moon Bliss," "Reach for the Stars" and "Star Spangled Blue." Crayola did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.