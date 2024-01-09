5 injured when boom truck collapses at New York City construction site

Crane collapse in Inwood injures 5 Crane collapse in Inwood injures 5 00:42

NEW YORK - A boom truck collapsed Tuesday afternoon in Upper Manhattan.

The Department of Buildings was first called to 3880 9th Avenue around 2:25 p.m. after receiving reports that several workers were injured by falling debris.

According to inspectors, a knuckle boom truck was lifting a load of plywood on the second-floor deck of a 17-story building under construction, when the boom gave way and fell.

Five people were hurt, including three with serious injuries and two with minor injuries. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.

DOB records show two open violations at the site from December when a construction worker was struck on his shoulder by an aluminum beam.

The collapse comes as New York City starts to feel the impact of a powerful storm bringing high winds and rains to the region.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.