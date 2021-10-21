CDC advisers back Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Up to 99 million vaccinated Americans could soon be able to get a booster dose, after a panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's outside vaccine advisers voted unanimously Thursday to add Moderna and Johnson & Johnson to the agency's booster shot recommendations.

In line with emergency use authorizations issued by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said all 15 million adults with Johnson & Johnson's dose should get a second shot at least two months after they were first vaccinated.

Like with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, adults at "high risk" who were first vaccinated with Moderna's doses at least six months ago can also receive a third shot, the committee said. That includes seniors 65 and older, as well as those vulnerable to severe COVID-19 cases or who face frequent exposure to the virus based on where they live or work.

"Over the coming days we will release clinical considerations and public health guidance that will turn these decisions into practice. CDC's recommendations will not just address who should receive a booster dose, but also include what vaccine they should receive, how, and when," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told the advisers, who met for hours on Thursday to discuss the booster doses before the vote.

Under federal supply agreements, Walensky must formally adopt the committee's recommendations before the booster shots can be given. That decision typically comes within hours after the committee's vote.

In hopes of adding flexibility for the booster shot program, the CDC said it would allow for Americans to opt for a different brand for their booster shot than the brand that they were first vaccinated with. Early data suggests so-called "heterologous" or "mix-and-match" boosting — a common practice with some other shots — is safe and effective.

CDC officials said they were weighing recommending that Americans stick with their original vaccine brand in most situations, though several members of the ACIP urged a more "permissive" approach. The agency did not put the mix-and-match guidance to a formal vote before the committee, but said it would incorporate the committee's feedback.

"As a clinician in the field, I am seeing people who are quite savvy, able to read the medical literature, and they seem to be advocating for some of the more robust approaches to booster vaccines. And for equity purposes, I would really like to allow better flexibility," said Dr. Camille Kotton, one of the ACIP's voting members.

That could resolve some logistical challenges facing the booster shot rollout. Some people do not have records of which doses they first received, health officials said, may have trouble finding their brand or may have had an allergic reaction to one type of shot. Some Johnson & Johnson recipients also hope switching to a Moderna or Pfizer booster could offer more protection, though evidence supporting that approach remains limited.

The panel's advisers debated the still-limited data around some parts of the benefits and risks of the booster shots. Myocarditis and pericarditis, rare side effects linked to the mRNA-based vaccines, appear to be more frequent among recipients of Moderna's shots.

State and local health officials, as well as pharmacies and other vaccinators, have been preparing for weeks to add Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's booster shots to their schedules, on top of new formulations for Pfizer's vaccine that could soon be authorized in a smaller dose for younger children.

A spokesperson for the National Association of Chain Drug Stores said pharmacies were "closely coordinating" with the CDC and were prepared to begin booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, following the agency's recommendations. In a statement, Walgreens said that they were prepared to begin booster shots across their stores "as early as tomorrow," with online scheduling "available as early as Saturday."

Like with Pfizer's additional doses, the new boosters can be administered from the same vials that vaccinators already have in stock for the initial series of vaccinations. Up to 20 booster doses can now be drawn up from Moderna's vials, the FDA said Wednesday, since the company's booster shot is half the size of the first two doses.

After some of the CDC's advisers voiced concerns over Moderna's decision to use one vial for two different dose sizes, the company defended the move by citing the need to roll out booster shots in "the context of the pandemic." The company was still mulling changes to the vaccine's packaging, Moderna's Dr. Jacqueline Miller said, especially with new doses for younger children on the horizon.

"That is going to be challenging. It requires that the systems of reporting inventory and wastage that are out there are updated. And the scheduling systems that are based on inventory? They also have to be altered," Dr. Litjen Tan, chief policy and partnerships officer for the Immunization Action Coalition, told CBS News earlier this month.

Tan said many vaccinators already have experience with large multi-dose vials for routine shots, but rarely with different dose sizes, which could raise the risk of errors or contamination.

"We did have a presentation of the flu vaccine at one point where the vaccine for one season was approved for pediatric use at half the dose, and that required some thought and preparation there. We didn't have any issues then, but that being said, this is not common," said Tan.