Biden says nearly 60% of American adults are partially vaccinated President Biden said new data shows nearly 60% of American adults are partially vaccinated. Plus, for the first time since the pandemic began, coronavirus cases are dropping in all 50 states. This all comes as many people are wondering whether it is actually safe to take off your mask. Dr. Jessica Shepherd, the chief medical officer at Verywell Health, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.