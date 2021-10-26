FDA advisers meet to discuss Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 years old

Pfizer's request to roll out COVID-19 vaccines for Americans as young as 5 years old is facing its first key regulatory test on Tuesday, as a panel of the Food and Drug Administration's outside vaccine advisers meets to weigh the potential benefits and risks of vaccinating younger children.

The meeting Tuesday of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is a crucial step towards vaccinations for younger children, but not the final word. Federal health officials hope first doses could begin as early as the first week of November, pending sign-off from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It is critically important from both a health and trust standpoint that we allow this process to play out rather than simply assuming the vaccine will be authorized," Dr. Richard Besser, former acting CDC director and president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, told "Face the Nation."

While the panel's vote will not be binding, a positive result could clear the way for shots to soon be authorized by the FDA. If the agency decides to allow the vaccine, the Biden administration says up to 15 million child-sized doses of Pfizer's vaccine could be shipped out to providers immediately after the FDA's decision.

Under federal supply agreements, vaccinators will still need to wait for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to formally recommend use of the shots before they can be put into arms. The CDC's own panel of vaccine advisers are scheduled to meet on November 2 and 3 to debate pediatric vaccinations.

"The data that have been released to date are promising, but independent scientific review must guide this process," said Besser.

Results from Pfizer's clinical trials, released ahead of the FDA's meeting, suggest that the vaccine was more than 90% effective at protecting against symptomatic COVID-19 when given in two smaller doses formulated for younger children.

Safety data from more than 3,000 children who received the vaccine in Pfizer's trials turned up no "new safety concerns." The smaller dose's side effects were similar, or in some cases less frequent, than those seen in adolescents and young adults. Pfizer's vaccine is currently authorized for ages 12 and up.

Much of the committee's discussions on Tuesday are expected to center on whether the potential risks of rare side effects linked to the shots — types of heart inflammation called myocarditis and pericarditis — are outweighed by the vaccine's potential benefits for a population that is far less likely to face a severe case of COVID-19.

Though the reported cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in adolescents and adults have often been mild and resolved within a day, most typically require hospitalization.

Out of more than 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered in the U.S., CDC officials said earlier this month that they had confirmed 877 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis potentially linked to the shots in Americans younger than 30 years old. After Pfizer's second dose in adolescents, the CDC said reporting rates of myocarditis totaled around 21.5 cases per million doses administered.

In its submission, Pfizer says preliminary data from Israel suggests the risk might be smaller in younger children. No cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were seen in the company's expanded trials of the shots in kids, though both the drugmaker and FDA acknowledged the rate of myocarditis and pericarditis might be too small to be accurately assessed in the studies.

Current evidence suggests younger children can be just as likely to catch and spread COVID-19 as adults. Some face serious consequences from their infection, ranging from multisystem inflammatory syndrome to long-term side effects that can linger for months.

The CDC reports at least 166 children between 5 and 11 years old have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. However, children are far less likely than adults to be hospitalized or die from the disease.

In its review of Pfizer's request, the FDA estimated that if COVID-19 cases were to fall to the low levels last seen in June, it could be possible there might be fewer severe COVID-19 cases prevented than myocarditis or pericarditis cases potentially caused by the shots.

"The model results indicate that the benefits of the vaccine are highly dependent on the incidence of COVID-19," the FDA said.