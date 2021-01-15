Watch Live: Biden speaks on plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. population

President-elect Joe Biden is giving remarks Friday on his plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the American population, a day after unveiling his $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic relief package, which includes a drive to vaccinate 100 million people in his first 100 days in office.

It's expensive legislation with three major targets: $400 billion for arresting the spread of COVID-19 and increasing vaccine capabilities; over $1 trillion to assist families needing direct financial support; and $440 billion in emergency funds for cash-poor small businesses and communities.

How to watch Biden's remarks on COVID-19 vaccines

What: President-elect Joe Biden speaks on his plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the U.S. population

President-elect Joe Biden speaks on his plan to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the U.S. population Date: January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"I believe we have a moral obligation," Mr. Biden said in a speech on Thursday night. "In this pandemic in America, we cannot let people go hungry, we cannot let people get evicted, we cannot watch nurses, educators and others lose their jobs, we so badly need them. We must act now, and we must act decisively."

Speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, Mr. Biden was announcing what could be the signature legislation of his first 100 days in office.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change