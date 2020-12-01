U.S. reports record 93,000 coronavirus hospitalizations

The coronavirus is spreading fast. More than 4 million U.S. cases have been reported in the month of November, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. That's one-third of the 13.5 million cases in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

The race for a coronavirus vaccine is nearing the finish line with two companies neck and neck. Moderna announced Monday it has applied for emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its vaccine, making it the second company, after Pfizer, to ask for emergency authorization. Moderna reports its vaccine is more than 94% effective. If approved, Moderna's vaccine along with Pfizer's could be given to as many as 20 million people within weeks.

"We could be seeing both of these vaccines out and getting into people's arms before Christmas," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

Meanwhile, hospitals nationwide are treating more than 93,000 coronavirus patients, which is a new record, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston during Thanksgiving on November 26, 2020. Go Nakamura / Getty Images

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is pleading for doctors and nurses to come out of retirement, saying New York needs to increase bed capacity by 50%.

"In the new battlefield, hospital capacity is the top concern – period!" Cuomo said.

Out West, Los Angeles County is closing playgrounds, limiting how many people can shop at one time and telling residents they can't meet up with anyone who doesn't live with them – even outdoors.

In northern California, Santa Clara County is banning all contact sports for at least three weeks, meaning the San Francisco 49ers will play home games in Arizona. Another NFL team, the Denver Broncos, had all four quarterbacks declared ineligible for violating COVID-19 protocols. The replacement quarterback in Sunday's game threw more interceptions than completions. And the New Orleans Saints were fined $500,000 for a maskless celebration.

In Florida, schools will remain open despite concerns from teachers. The state's governor, Ron DeSantis, is not mincing words.

"People who advocate closing schools for virus mitigation are effectively today's flat-earthers," he said.

There are also new warnings after millions ignored pleas to stay home and avoid gatherings. In Houston, a party drew hundreds of people. However, the crowd did not violate the city's COVID-19 guidelines.

Family, friends and members of the community in South Los Angeles are mourning the death of a religious leader from the coronavirus. Gregory Bundy, assistant pastor at Greater Page Temple Church of God in Christ, died at the age of 65.

"He loved his family, he loved his church, and he was just an awesome man," his daughter, Shonda Bundy, told CBS Los Angeles.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.