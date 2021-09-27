"Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke tests positive for COVID-19

"Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke shared an emotional video Sunday, revealing she tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be able to tape the upcoming episode of the competition show.

"Unfortunately, I am on my way to take a COVID test, because not only do I feel scared and at a loss for words, I feel run down a little bit," Burke said in the video, which was taken in her car. She added that she is fully vaccinated.

In the second part of the video, the dancer gives an update after receiving the results for her rapid test: "I have really bad news. I am positive, which means I have COVID." Burke, who is partnered with Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, is visibly teary-eyed in the video.

"I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s**t and it's so overwhelming," said Burke. "It's Sunday and the show's tomorrow... I just hope I didn't spread it."

"For those of you who don't think COVID is a real thing, it's f**king real. I have to quarantine for 10 days, I've been ordered to stay home," said Burke. "I can't believe this happened."

Burke, who joined "DWTS" Season 2 and has won twice, with partners Drew Lachey and Emmitt Smith, received support from several fellow cast members.

"Oh Cheryl, I'm so sorry!!!" commented "DWTS" alum Peta Murgatroyd,

"Oh Cheryl! We will miss you and I'm praying for you," wrote fellow dancer Amanda Kloots, whose husband Nick Cordero died from COVID-19 last year.

Last week, Burke opened up about her sobriety. "It's scary. Especially being sober," she told Entertainment Tonight's Lauren Zima backstage after last Monday's premiere episode.

"It's been interesting for me to actually feel the feelings that are happening," Burke said. "It's almost been a whole new experience, in a good way. It's almost like I have a new love and passion for 'Dancing With the Stars,' because seeing everything for how it is, and it's really nice."

It is unclear if Rigsby will continue to compete with a different professional. CBS News has reached out to ABC Entertainment for more information.