Courtney Love wishes Kurt Cobain happy birthday

Courtney Love penned a birthday note to her late husband, Kurt Cobain, on Tuesday. The Nirvana singer would have been 51. Love posted a throwback photo of herself with Cobain and wrote, "happy birthday baby god I miss you." The two married in 1992; Cobain died in 1994.

Love's daughter with Cobain, Frances Bean Cobain, also posted old photos of her dad and wrote a sweet note, saying, "I hope they don't have the internet wherever you are. I feel like that would be counterproductive. Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel."

Cobain was found dead in his Seattle home on April 8, 1994, in what authorities have ruled a suicide. Investigators believe he died about three days earlier.

The rock star had recently been hospitalized for an overdose on drugs and alcohol. He checked out of a rehab center just days before his death, and photographs from the scene showed he was still wearing a medical bracelet. He left behind a suicide note that said, "I don't have the passion anymore, and so remember, it's better to burn out than to fade away."

The Seattle Police Department reexamined his death in 2014 and released never-before-seen photos. Police confirmed the death was a suicide.