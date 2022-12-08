Courtney Clenney, social media model accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend, denied bond

Social media model Courtney Clenney will remain in jail as she awaits trial accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend.

On Thursday, a judge denied her bond after state prosecutors argued that Clenney was a flight risk because of the money she's made on sites like OnlyFans, CBS Miami reported.

Clenney, who has more than 2 million followers on OnlyFans, earned over $900,000 in 2020 and more than $1.8 million the following year, CBS Miami reported.

The 26-year-old is charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of Christian Toby Obumseli at a Miami condo complex in April. Clenney, who was arrested in August in Hawaii, has pleaded not guilty.

On the day of Obumseli's death, he left the apartment at 1:15 p.m. and returned at 4:33 p.m. with sandwiches for the pair, said Miami State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. Clenney called her mother at 4:43 p.m. and spoke for six minutes, and called her again at 4:49 and spoke for seven minutes, Rundle said. At 4:57, she called 911 to report that Obumseli had been stabbed. During that time, neighbors called the building about a disturbance and security also called 911, Rundle said.

Rundle said Obumseli can be heard saying that he was dying and losing feeling in his arm on her 911 call, and that Clenney was heard saying "I'm so sorry." When police arrived, Clenney was cradling Obumseli's body, according to her arrest warrant. He later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Clenney later told police she had stabbed Obumseli after he grabbed her by the throat and shoved her against the wall, Rundle said. She allegedly said she ran to the kitchen, grabbed a knife, and threw it at him from about 10 feet away.

But Rundle said police did not find any evidence that Clenney had been harmed and said the medical examiner disputed her account of the incident, noting that Obumseli's injury was much more consistent with a "downward strike" with the knife than with a throw from such a far distance.

Rundle said the chief medical examiner for Miami-Dade County determined that Obumseli was killed by a three-inch deep stab wound to the chest.

"The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian's murder as a victim of domestic violence," Rundle said.