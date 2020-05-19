Courteney Cox surprises 13-year-old boy who threw a "Friends"-themed bar mitzvah

A 13-year-old boy from the U.K. planned a special "Friends"-themed bar mitzvah this month, but unfortunately, no one told him life was going to be this way. The teen, Naftali, couldn't hold an in-person party due to the coroanvirus, so he did the next best thing: He held a virtual "Friends" bar mitzvah, which his rabbi believes was the first of its kind.

Naftali's online event was viewed thousands of times by people in his town of Borehamwood and around the world. Even fellow Brit James Corden saw the video and reached out to tell Naftali: "I'll be there for you."

"Naftali was so obsessed with 'Friends,' that had he been able to have his party, the 'Friends' theme was going to include the red sofa photo opportunity. Each table was going to be named after a different character, and they were going to rent a foosball table just like the one in Chandler and Joey's apartment," Corden said on "The Late Late Show" Monday night.

"As a fellow 'Friends' fanatic, I knew I wanted to talk to him about this, so we've got him here with us tonight," Corden said, before introducing Naftali to the video chat.

After asking the 13-year-old about his viral virtual bar mitzvah, Corden had a surprise for the super fan — who wasn't even born until two years after the "Friends" finale.

"A friend of mine was also impressed by your whole bar mitzvah and she wanted to pop in and say hi, too," Corden said. Suddenly, Courteney Cox, who played Monica on the hit sitcom, joined the video conference. Nafali told the actress he's watched the whole series seven times, which she called "incredible."

Since he couldn't celebrate his bar mitzvah the way he wanted to, Cox said she got the teen a special gift — a foosball table.

To end the surprise video chat, Corden set up a bit between Naftali and Cox, so he could hear her say one of Monica's iconic lines.

"Hey, I had to cancel my bar mitzvah and hold it online," Nafali said, as directed by Corden.

"I know!" Cox shouted, à la Monica Geller.