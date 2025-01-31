Costco clerks will soon make up to nearly $32 an hour

Costco workers vote to strike; current contract expires Jan. 31 Costco workers vote to strike; current contract expires Jan. 31 00:21

Costco Wholesale is increasing its pay to more than $30 an hour for hundreds of thousands of workers, with clerks at the top of the retailer's pay scale set to make almost $32 an hour in March.

Costco — which employs 272,000 people across the United States and in Canada — says its workers will soon receive hourly increases of 50 cents to one dollar, continuing its strategy of keeping ahead of the competition when it comes to worker compensation.

"We believe our hourly wages and benefits will continue to far outpace others in the retail industry," Ron Vachris, the retailer's president and CEO, said in a memo Tuesday to employees.

How much will Costco workers earn?

The Issaquah, Washington-based retailer will pay top-of-the-scale clerks $31.90 an hour and top-of-the-scale assistants $30.20 an hour, starting in March. The latest version of a three-year employee agreement calls for two additional $1 hourly increases in March 2026 and March 2027, Costco said.

Bottom-of-scale clerks and assistants are getting 50-cent hourly increases, making $21 and $20 per hour, respectively.

The company is also adding vacation time for new employees during their first year, and giving workers with 30 years of employment an additional week of time off, providing six weeks in all.

Costco's union negotiations

Separately, the company and the union that represents thousands of Costco workers have been negotiating a new contract, with the current agreement set to expire on Friday. Costco Teamsters have voted to authorize a strike.

A spokesperson for the Teamsters said the union representing 18,000 Costco workers did not have an immediate comment.

Costco, which operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the retailer's annual report, about 95% of Costco workers are employed in its warehouses and distribution channels. About 5% of its workers are represented by unions, Costco stated.

Costco's compensation and benefits are factors in its high employee retention rate, especially for the retail industry, the company has said. Last last year in the U.S. and Canada, Costco's employee retention rate was about 93% for those with the company at least a year.

Costco in July 2024 increased its starting wage to at least $19.50 for entry-level positions in the U.S. and Canada. It also increased its highest wage scale by $1 an hour and took other steps to bring the company's average rate for hourly workers to $31 by the end of 2024.