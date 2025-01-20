Costco workers ready to strike on Feb. 1, Teamsters union says

More than 18,000 Costco workers will be walking picket lines in less than two weeks if a labor dispute over wages and benefits is not resolved, according to the Teamsters union.

Members voted by an 85% margin to authorize a strike when their current contract expires on Jan. 31, the union announced on Sunday.

"Our members have spoken loud and clear — Costco must deliver a fair contract, or they'll be held accountable," Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien said in a news release. "From Day 1, we've told Costco that our members won't work a day past January 31 without a historic, industry-leading agreement. Costco's greedy executives have less than two weeks to do the right thing."

The wholesale giant in late September reported $250 billion in annual revenue and $7.4 billion in net profits.

In readying for the potential strike, hundreds of Costco Teamsters nationwide last week practiced pickets from Hayward, California, to Long Island, New York, according to the union.

Costco, which operates 897 warehouses, including 617 in the United States and Puerto Rico, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.