Costco eggs sold under the Kirkland brand are recalled due to salmonella risk

Some Costco eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand are being recalled due to the risk of salmonella, according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Kirkland Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs were sold at 25 Costco locations across several states, according to the notice. The recall covers 10,800 packages of eggs, which are from Handsome Brook Farm and were distributed to the Costco stores starting on Nov. 22.

There haven't been any reports of illnesses linked to the eggs, the FDA said.

The states where the eggs were sold are:

Alabama

Georgia

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

The recalled eggs are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top, and with UPC 9661910680 printed on their containers. The FDA said the recall only applies to egg cartons with the Julien code 327 and a "use by" date of January 5, 2025, which is also printed on the side of the package.

"No other products are impacted by this recall," the FDA said.

What to do with Costco recalled eggs

Consumers who bought the eggs shouldn't eat them, and instead should return them to their local Costco store for a refund, or throw out the eggs, the FDA said.

If they have questions, they can also reach out to Handsome Brook Farms via phone at 646-733-4532, ext. 1, Monday through Friday, 9 AM – 6 PM EST or via email at recall@hbfeggs.com.