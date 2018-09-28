Ariana Grande dropped out of "SNL" appearance for "emotional reasons"

Ariana Grande dropped out of a scheduled appearance on "Saturday Night Live." Executive producer Lorne Michaels said it was because of "emotional reasons."

During an interview that aired Thursday on podcast "Origins," Michaels revealed that she dropped out last minute.

Grande was set to perform during the premiere of Season 44. Kanye West will now serve as the show's musical guest instead. Michaels confirmed, "We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago … and then Kanye stepped up so he will be there."

Adam Driver will host the episode. Next weekend, Awkwafina will host the show with Travis Scott as the musical guest, and on October 13, Seth Meyers will host with Paul Simon performing.

Grande has hinted to having a rough go at it on Twitter. On Thursday, she tweeted, "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls."

can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

Grande's ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, was found dead on Sept. 7. Later, Grande said she was sorry she couldn't save the "sweetest soul" who for so long was her "dearest friend."

Grande is engaged to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.

The premiere airs on NBC on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET.