Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Saturday. The briefing comes as some states are starting to relax stay-at-home orders, while others are bracing for the virus to hit its peak.

President Trump has announced guidelines for states to begin reopening their economies.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing today

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

"The governors are responsible for testing," the president said on Friday.

Earlier Friday, the president tweeted "LIBERATE MICHIGAN," "LIBERATE MINNESOTA," AND "LIBERATE VIRGINIA," seeming to support protests of stay-at-home orders in which protesters were pictured violating the Centers for Disease Control's six-feet social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

Asked if he thinks the protesters might be endangering others by failing to follow social distancing guidelines, the president dismissed the risks.

"No these are people expressing their views," the president said Friday evening. "...They seem to be very responsible people to me. But they've been treated a little bit rough."

Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.