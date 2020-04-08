Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Wednesday at 5 p.m. With the country still reeling from the economic impacts of the coronavirus, lawmakers on Capitol Hill have started crafting additional measures to provide relief for small businesses and Americans out of work because of the crisis.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked Congress to approve another $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a key pillar of the $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last month. The program is aimed at assisting small businesses to ensure they don't lay off workers and can pay their bills.

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, are asking for $100 billion for hospitals and health systems, $150 billion for state and local governments, and an increase for funding for food stamps in addition to the aid for small businesses.

After the emergency funding for small businesses is approved by Congress, House and Senate Democratic leaders want to another legislative package to provide further relief for Americans battered by the coronavirus pandemic.