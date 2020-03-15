Watch live: White House to hold Coronavirus Task Force briefing Sunday, March 15

Members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force will brief Americans from the White House briefing room Sunday afternoon, following a weekend of increasing numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases and nationwide closures designed to slow the spreading pandemic. Members of the press had their temperatures taken before they entered the room.

The White House said Saturday night that President Trump had taken a coronavirus test the day before and the results had come back negative.

How to watch:

Date: Sunday, March 15, 2020



Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: The White House

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sunday that all options are on the table for slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and said vulnerable populations should avoid crowded places as public health officials work to combat the deadly illness.

"You don't want to make a pronouncement that no one should ever go into a restaurant," Fauci said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday. "I mean, I think that might be overkill right now, but everything is on the table."