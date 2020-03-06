Sick of singing "Happy Birthday"? Here are 10 hipper alternatives for washing your hands

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, health officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend washing your hands for at least 20 seconds — about the same amount of time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday" twice. However, if you're tired of singing the classic, here have 10 alternative songs with 20-second choruses you can sing your heart out or dance to while you wash away the germs.

"I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers

2. Truth Hurts by Lizzo

3. "Brownskin Girl" by Beyoncé

4. "Lose Yourself" by Eminem

5. "Shallow (Star is Born)" - Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper

6. "Higher Love" by Kygo & Whitney Houston

7. "Mia" by Bad Bunny (feat. Drake)

8. "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey

9. "Raspberry Beret" by Prince

10. "Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit of...)" by Lou Bega