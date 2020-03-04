Catchy PSA about coronavirus turns into viral TikTok challenge about washing your hands

A popular Vietnamese music artist just released a catchy song with an important message that the nation's major health organization does not want you to forget. Lyricist Khac Hun wrote the song with Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health as a PSA to teach people how to thoroughly wash their hands during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

The song is based on the Vietnamese pop hit "Ghen" by singers Min and Erik — except with a new title, "Ghen Cô Vy," it has taken on a new meaning about coronavirus. The lyrics to the song advise people not to rub their eyes and mouths, limit going to crowded places and stay clean.

A popular dancer in Vietnam, Quang Dang, choreographed moves to go with the lyrics and sparked the "Ghen Cô Vy Challenge" on TikTok.

Now, people around the world are dancing to the song on social media, sharing a message about the importance of hand washing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

"I want to use my own language (dance) to spread the right information about fighting Covid-19 to as many people as possible," Quang Dang told Billboard. "Especially the young people! They usually don't get the right information."

"I think knowledge is power, this is the information era," he continued. "We have false information everywhere. So getting the right awareness and right information is very important so we can use our power in the right way." CBS News has reached out to a rep for Quang Dang and is awaiting response.

Unicef promoted Quang Dang's dance video on Facebook, writing: "We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Đăng. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus."

John Oliver also spoke about the song and dance trend on HBO's "Last Week Tonight" on Sunday, calling Vietnam's PSA "incredible."

"Vietnam made a song about washing your hands to prevent coronavirus infection and it absolutely slaps," Oliver said. "That's a club banger right there!" He also mentioned the now-viral TikTok challenge.

As of Wednesday, countless videos using Quang Dang's hashtag #GhenCoVyChallenge have amassed 2.1 million views on TikTok. In the videos, social media users mimic his choreography, rubbing their hands together as if they're washing them, and throwing up peace signs.

Watch the video below to find out what you need to know about proper hand-washing from CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook.