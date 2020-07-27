Senate GOP set to unveil next coronavirus relief bill as deadline for enhanced unemployment benefits nears

Washington — Senate Republicans are set to unveil their fourth phase of federal coronavirus response efforts Monday, rolling out their legislative package as enhanced unemployment benefits are beginning to expire for millions of Americans who are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation is the culmination of talks between the White House and Senate Republicans and represents the opening bid in negotiations with congressional Democrats, who passed a $3 trillion measure in May.

The proposal from Senate Republicans, estimated to cost around $1 trillion, is expected to include another round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans, billions of dollars for schools and assistance to jobless Americans, though Republicans have rejected extending the $600 enhanced unemployment benefits that expire for roughly 30 million Americans this weekend.

Instead, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that Republicans and the White House are prepared to provide unemployment benefits that would replace 70% of a worker's prior wages, though the specific figures for unemployment benefits remain in flux as talks have continued into Monday.

"The original unemployment benefits actually paid people to stay home and actually a lot of people got more money staying at home than they would going back to work," he said. "So the president has been very clear, our Republican senators have been very clear, we're not going to extend that provision."

Larry Kudlow, President Trump's top economic adviser, said Sunday that the measure will also include tax credits for small business and restaurants. It is expected to offer liability protections for businesses and other institutions.

Senate Republicans are fractured over the proposal, with some of the body's more conservative members taking issue with its $1 trillion price tag.

On "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said he is not on board with the next legislative package and believes the focus should be on an economic recovery plan that offers a payroll tax cut and eases taxes and regulations on small businesses.

While President Trump championed including a payroll tax cut in the next bill, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said last week it will not be among the provisions in the upcoming package.

Both Meadows and Mnuchin suggested during separate interviews Sunday that Congress may have to pass a narrow, more targeted bill aimed at providing protections for unemployed Americans first and negotiate a more comprehensive measure in the coming weeks.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has rejected taking a piecemeal approach. The extension of enhanced unemployment benefits is likely to be a sticking point in negotiations, as well as federal aid to local and state governments, which Democrats have allocated billions for.

On Monday, Pelosi called on GOP congressional leaders and top White House officials to meet with her and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to begin negotiating and "get the job done."

"We have stood ready to negotiate for more than two months. Unfortunately, it still remains unclear if Republicans will produce a proposal today," Pelosi said in a statement, adding that "if Republicans care about working families, this won't take long."

"Time is running out," she continued. "Congress cannot go home without an agreement."