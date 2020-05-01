More than 1 million people have recovered from coronavirus

More than 1 million people around the world have recovered from coronavirus on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to John Hopkins University's tracker. There are over 3 million confirmed cases worldwide since the outbreak began in December — a milestone that was reached earlier this week.

While the global death toll is about 230,000, the amount of recovered cases has surpassed 1 million. The United States, which now has the most confirmed cases worldwide, has the most recoveries, around 153,000, according to John Hopkins University data. Germany, Spain and China trail the U.S., respectively. The numbers come as some lockdowns and restrictions are being lifted.

There are 120 projects around the world working toward a vaccine, but only five have been approved for clinical trials on humans. In the U.S., President Trump says he is launching an ambitious program to fast-track a vaccine by January — something top experts say could be possible. The administration wants to make 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccines available by that time.

In terms of a possible future outlooks, a new report said the coronavirus pandemic could last for two years. The modeling study from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota says that about 70% of people need to be immune in order to bring the virus to a halt.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last week warned there is "no evidence" that survivors of COVID-19 cannot be reinfected with the virus. While the WHO expects those infected with the virus will develop an "antibody response that will provide some level of protection," experts don't know yet how "the level of protection or how long it will last."