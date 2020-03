What can we learn from past pandemics? Deadly outbreaks throughout history may offer people some important insights on how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic gripping the globe. In her best-seller, "Leadership: In Turbulent Times," Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin examines how four U.S. Presidents grappled with historic challenges. Kearns Goodwin joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about what people worried about the virus' spread can learn from history.