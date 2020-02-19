Coronavirus kills Chinese film director and family members in Wuhan, reports say

A Chinese film director has died from the coronavirus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak — reportedly after nursing other members of his family who died of the disease. Chang Kai, a director at Hubei Film Studios, died at a hospital in the locked-down city at the age of 55, according to a statement from the company.

Chang's father, mother and sister also died from the disease, Chinese financial news outlet Caixin reported. His father first exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus on January 25, but was turned away at hospitals because lack of beds, leaving him to fight the disease at home. He died days later, followed by Chiang's mother, who also succumbed to the illness.

After caring for their parents, Chang and his sister were infected with the coronavirus; according to Caixin, Chang died on February 14, and hours later, so did his sibling. Chang's wife also contracted the virus and remains in serious condition.

Chang reportedly wrote a goodbye note to his friends and son on his deathbed, describing the grief of his parents' deaths and his own deteriorating health. "Farewell to those I love and to those who loved me!" he wrote.

Hubei Film Studios mourned the loss of Chang, described as a well-respected member of the company and someone who loved helping people.

More than 75,000 people have been infected with the new coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, as of Wednesday morning, with the vast majority of cases in China. More than 2,000 people have died. Chinese authorities have waged an aggressive campaign to try to contain the outbreak in Wuhan, but cases have still spread to neighboring regions and other parts of the world.