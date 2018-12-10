Conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi accuses Robert Mueller of illegal surveillance, leaks

Jerome Corsi, an associate of President Trump's onetime political adviser Roger Stone and a conspiracy theorist, is suing special counsel Robert Mueller.

Corsi, who has been questioned by Mueller in his investigation of Russian meddling and any ties to the Trump campaign, alleges Mueller has illegally surveilled him, leaked grand jury information, and tried to force him to provide false information — all in an effort to carry out a "legal coup d'etat" against the president.

Corsi, the former Washington bureau chief of the conspiracy website InfoWars, alleges Mueller illegally surveilled him and leaked grand jury information to the press. Corsi also names the Justice Department, the FBI, the National Security Agency and the CIA as defendants in his suit filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Corsi is asking for $350 million.

"The illegal and unconstitutional surveillance is being conducted in conjunction with defendant Mueller's investigation, at the direction of Mueller and his partisan Democrat, leftist, and ethically and legally conflicted prosecutorial staff in order to try to uncover information that can be used by defendant Mueller to coerce, extort, threaten and/or blackmail Corsi into testifying falsely to implicate the president of the United States in crimes and have him removed from office," Corsi's suit claims.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russia was the source of the hacked material from WikiLeaks in the final weeks of the 2016 presidential election. Some of those emails included ones from John Podesta, chairman of Democrat Hillary Clinton's campaign. Corsi told MSNBC last month he "absolutely" intended to get the stolen emails to the Trump campaign in 2016.

Corsi has recently said he's rejecting a plea deal with Mueller's office, and believes he has a joint defense agreement with Mr. Trump.

According to the Associated Press, Corsi turned over two computers and a cell phone and gave Mueller's office access to his emails and tweets.