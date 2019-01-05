Congresswoman displays transgender pride flag outside office

A newly elected Virginia congresswoman is displaying a transgender pride flag outside her Washington office.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton, a Democrat from the 10th District in northern Virginia, was sworn in on Thursday. The pink-, blue- and white-striped flag is displayed at the door to her office, along with the U.S. and Virginia flags.

In a statement, Wexton said she's displaying the flag because she has family members and friends who are transgender. Chief of Staff Abigail Carter said Wexton is an aunt to a transgender person.

"This is personal for me. We're talking about my family and friends. I want everyone in the trans community to know that they are welcome and loved even in the face of this administration's attacks," Wexton tweeted Friday.

Since the flag went on display, Wexton said she's received messages of support and appreciation from across the country.

Virginia state delegate Danica Roem, the first transgender person elected to the state legislature, thanked Wexton on Twitter. "I'm proud to call you my congresswoman," Roem wrote.

A transgender pride flag, right, is displayed along with U.S. left, and Virginia, second from right, flags, outside newly elected Virginia congresswoman Rep. Jennifer Wexton's office in Washington on Jan. 4, 2019. Office of Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton via AP

The 116th Congress is the most diverse in history, and includes a few new LGBT members. Four new representatives are openly gay or bisexual, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., is the first openly bisexual person in the Senate. There has never been an openly transgender person in Congress.

The Trump administration has taken steps to limit transgender people's rights, such as implementing a policy barring transgender people from serving in the military. A federal judge ruled in favor of the Trump administration on this issue last week. The case may now go to the Supreme Court.