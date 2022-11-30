Congressional Hispanic Caucus calls on Library of Congress to include more Latino songs in National Recording Registry

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus are pushing the Library of Congress to boost the number of songs written and sung by Latinos in its national registry. And they have 33 nominations to make.

Each year, the National Recording Preservation Board picks 25 recordings to add to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry. In a Monday letter to the Library of Congress, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus noted that the registry currently contains about 600 works, only 23 of which — 3.8% — were recorded by Latino musicians. CHC Chair Raul Ruiz, CHC Vice Chair Adriano Espaillat and Rep. Joaquin Castro, signed the letter and suggested 33 songs and albums for consideration.

"The National Recording Registry's very existence speaks to the importance of music and broadcast in American culture and society," Hispanic Caucus members wrote. "Music brings people from all different backgrounds together, and Latino music has had an indelible influence across the American music spectrum on every genre from jazz, rhythm and blues, country, pop, and hip-hop. Yet, Latino contributions in music have been insufficiently recognized. As an art, the diversity of the Latino sound can be heard in every measure and resonates with every beat."

The members noted that the songs were "selected with feedback from the public," and "reflect the diversity of Latino identities, histories and geographies."

Their nominations include "Hips Don't Lie" by Shakira, "El Rey" by Vicente Fernandez, "Rinconcito en el Cielo" by Raymon Ayala, and "I Know You Want Me" by Pitbull, among others.

Here are the songs and albums they nominated:

Wasted Days and Wasted Nights (song) by Freddy Fender (1974)

Flashdance… What a Feeling (song) by Irene Cara (1983)

Corridos Prohibidos (album) by Los Tigres Del Norte (2009)

Amor Eterno (song) by Juan Gabriel (1990)

Hips Don't Lie (song) by Shakira (2005)

El Rey (song) by Vicente Fernandez (1972)

Romance (album) by Luis Miguel (1991)

The Power of the Moon (album) by Lumbre Del Sol (1999)

The Candy Man (song) by Sammy Davis Jr. (1972)

Paloma Negra (song) by Chavela Vargas (1961)

El Cantante (song) by Héctor Lavoe (1978)

Luna Llena (song) by Elida Reyna y Avante (1994)

¿Dónde Jugarán los Niños? (album) by Maná (1992)

Suavemente (song) by Elvis Crespo (1999)

Genie in a Bottle (song) by Christina Aguilera (1999)

I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) (song) by Pitbull (2009)

Lost in Emotion (song) by Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam (Lisa Velez) (1987)

Fuiste Tú (song) by Ricardo Arjona featuring Gaby Moreno (2011)

Black Sunday (album) by Cypress Hill (1993)

J. Lo (album) by Jennifer Lopez (2001)

Gasolina (song) by Daddy Yankee (2004)

Sure Thing (song) by Miguel (2010)

(Hey Baby) Que Paso (song) by Texas Tornadoes (1990)

It Must Be Him (song) by Vikki Carr (1967)

Feliz Navidad (song) by José Feliciano (1970)

Dicen Que Soy (album) by La India (1994)

Rinconcito en el Cielo (song) by Ramon Ayala (1985)

Lean Back (song) by Terror Squad, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma (2004)

Rage Against the Machine (album) by Rage Against the Machine (1992)

I Need to Know (song) by Marc Anthony (1999)

Hoy Ya Me Voy (song) by Kany García (2007)

In the Heights (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (album) (2008)

El Costo de la Vida (song) by Juan Luis Guerra (1992)